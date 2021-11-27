SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $31.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. 3,082,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.41%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

