Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.20. The company has a market cap of C$338.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.61.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.