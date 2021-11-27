SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on December 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -827.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $70.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

