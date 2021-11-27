Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ SYTA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 134,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,033. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

