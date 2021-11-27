SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $187.20 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00234233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00088600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

