Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,048 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,057 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

