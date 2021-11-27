Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 135,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 333,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Rowe restated a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

