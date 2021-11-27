Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $342.03

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $342.03 and last traded at $339.63, with a volume of 527298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.14.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.98 and a 200-day moving average of $267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

