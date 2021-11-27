Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$14.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$980.78 million and a P/E ratio of 135.46. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.72 and a one year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.54.

SIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

