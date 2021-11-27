Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMEGF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.