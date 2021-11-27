Short Interest in Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Expands By 4,849.1%

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, an increase of 4,849.1% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,359,111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,409,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,483,125. Ubiquitech Software has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops and markets software products. It operates through its subsidiaries as a multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries.

