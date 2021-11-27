Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Rises By 1,331.6%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 1,331.6% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,393. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

