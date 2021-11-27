Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Drops By 95.9%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RAIFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of RAIFF stock remained flat at $$24.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

