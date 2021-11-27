Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Decreases By 80.4%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the October 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Plumas Bancorp news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.