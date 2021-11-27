Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Decreases By 84.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,175. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

