Short Interest in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Declines By 84.6%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MSDA remained flat at $$9.90 on Friday. 760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,514. MSD Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.