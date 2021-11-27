Short Interest in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Declines By 81.4%

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter worth $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the third quarter worth $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the third quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Motive Capital in the second quarter worth $223,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOTV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,536. Motive Capital has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

