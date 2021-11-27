Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Drops By 96.6%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 66,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,850. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
