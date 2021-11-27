Short Interest in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Rises By 2,333.7%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 2,333.7% from the October 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 45.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IFMK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,303. iFresh has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $776,242.20, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iFresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iFresh by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iFresh by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iFresh during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

