Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Rises By 6,260.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 6,260.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 341,333,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,270,625. Healthier Choices Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 16.32.
About Healthier Choices Management
