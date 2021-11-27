Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Rises By 500.0%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Genel Energy stock remained flat at $$1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

