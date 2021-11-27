Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Increases By 2,407.1%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 2,407.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of WILC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $21.62. 1,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

