Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Expands By 546.2%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 546.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 167.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period.

NYSE DEX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 32,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

