Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON MACF opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.16. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The company has a market cap of £211.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.