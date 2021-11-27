Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON MACF opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.16. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The company has a market cap of £211.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
