Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,103,996.77 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$963,291.30.

SHOP stock traded down C$71.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2,003.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,852.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,792.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1,248.55 and a 1 year high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market cap of C$251.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,173.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.