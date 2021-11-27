SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0003

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $169,242.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,015.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.79 or 0.07533919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00357505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.39 or 0.01025880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00086119 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.98 or 0.00418036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00460309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005679 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

