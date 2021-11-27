Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 118,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

