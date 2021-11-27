Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 404 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $298.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

