Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 312 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 444,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after acquiring an additional 173,676 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 67,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

