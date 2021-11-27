Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,166 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 115,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.