Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,952,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,262,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

