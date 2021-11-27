Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $998,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE D traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

