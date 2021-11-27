Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.54. 191,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,464. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.