SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SG Blocks were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SG Blocks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SG Blocks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -4.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. SG Blocks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%.

SG Blocks Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX).

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.