SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SFL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SFL by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SFL in the second quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

