ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Trimmed by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $649.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 595.92, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

