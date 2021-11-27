Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.19). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

