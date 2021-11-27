Sentinel Price Hits $0.0217 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $125.33 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,385,286,787 coins and its circulating supply is 5,786,857,702 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

