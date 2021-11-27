SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.35.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

