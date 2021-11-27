SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.26) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,416.50 ($18.51). The company has a market capitalization of £16.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

