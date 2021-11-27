Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Cap of $291.26 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.77 or 0.00025357 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $291.26 million and $17.80 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00074227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.59 or 0.07484776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.28 or 1.00462086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,156,471 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

