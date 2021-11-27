Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,045,855 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,045,855 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,651 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $809,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

