Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC opened at $126.24 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

