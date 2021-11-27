Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,759 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

