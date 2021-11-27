Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

