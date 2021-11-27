Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.