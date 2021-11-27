Scotiabank Raises Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$44.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFSPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

