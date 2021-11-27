Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Increased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $38.35 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

