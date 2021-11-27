Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

