Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBGSY. HSBC downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

